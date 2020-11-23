CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon, after firefighters responded to a fire in the Old Town neighborhood.
Fire Department officials said one woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, and a second victim was taken to Northwestern in critical condition, after a fire near North and Cleveland avenues. The second victim’s gender was not immediately available.
According to the Fire Department, there were reports of people jumping from windows to escape the fire, but it was unclear if the two people who were hospitalized had jumped.
This is a developing story…
