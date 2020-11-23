CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by helping you get back to work during the pandemic.
UPS is hiring for more than 1,600 season positions in the Chicago area as deliveries ramp up during the holiday season. Roles include package handling, drivers and driver helpers.
If you are looking for something long term, seasonal employees may be hired full time.
Marianos will be hiring 500 new employees across the state. Employees will receive benefits like employee discounts along with medical, dental and vision coverage.
