By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICGAO (CBS)– Chance the Rapper’s charity “Social Works” was busy handing out turkeys on the South Side Tuesday morning.

The giveaway started in the morning at the Progressive Baptist Church with 250 turkeys.

Volunteers were busy handing out turkeys and grabbing more for people in line. They have two more giveaways planned for Tuesday at the Lilydale Baptist Church and the XS Tennis Facility.