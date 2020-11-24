CHICAGO (CBS) — What you see is what you get.
Cold rain lingers through Wednesday. Temperatures do not drop Tuesday tonight, as lows hold in the low to mid-40s.
Visibility may drop in the morning on Wednesday due to fog. There will be passing showers through the day Wednesday as the high climbs to 50.
We dry out for Thanksgiving Day, for which the high is also 50.
The normal high is 44 degrees. Last year on Thanksgiving, we had a high temperature of 37.
