It's Official: Cubs Sign Jed Hoyer As New President Of Baseball OperationsLast week the Cubs announced Theo Epstein and the team parted ways. He helped the team win its first World Series title in more than 100 years.

'The Sky's The Limit' For Women In NHL Roles, Says Kendall Coyne Schofield, First Ever Woman Development Coach For BlackhawksThe Blackhawks are hiring U.S. Women’s Team Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield as a player development coach for the organization.

White Sox, Yankees Now Set To Play At Field Of Dreams On Aug. 21, 2021The White Sox are now tentatively scheduled to play the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams in August of next year, after the game planned there for this season had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago Blackhawks Hire First Woman To Head Player Development“Adding talented people with diverse and multi-faceted backgrounds like Kendall, Erik and Juan enhances our operations as we assess the changing landscape of hockey at all levels and continue to build and maintain a system of elite hockey."

Northwestern Wildcats Football Team At Highest National Ranking Since Rose Bowl Run Under Gary BarnettCoach Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern Wildcats will have a lot to be thankful for this week.

Ramsey, No. 19 Northwestern Top No. 10 Wisconsin 17-7Northwestern forced five turnovers — four in the first half — and sacked Graham Mertz three times in its first win over a top-10 team since 2011.