CHICAGO (CBS)– Some areas may be waking up to snow accumulation.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Tuesday For DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties.
Areas northwest of Chicago, where the advisory is in effect, will have more snow mixed with rain. A burst of more moderate snow is possible around sunrise.
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is live in the Mobile Weather Lab where she reported snow falling in Mount Prospect.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, snow accumulation is expected on grassy and elevated surfaces. He also is warning drivers as roads could become slick.
Tuesday’s high temperature will be in the low 40s.
Wednesday will be a bit warmer with showers and temperatures in the low 50s.