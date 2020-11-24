DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– An X-ray scan of your chest, using artificial intelligence, can tell you if you have COVID-19, before a regular test gives you results.

Researchers at Northwestern University are calling the technology a breakthrough.

The method serves as an early warning system, letting people know they need to isolate, if they’re found to have COVID-19.

Results are available in seconds and it’s 10 times faster than specialized radiologists analyzing the x-rays.

The technology is called Deep COVID-XR.

