CHICAGO (CBS)– An X-ray scan of your chest, using artificial intelligence, can tell you if you have COVID-19, before a regular test gives you results.
Researchers at Northwestern University are calling the technology a breakthrough.
The method serves as an early warning system, letting people know they need to isolate, if they’re found to have COVID-19.
Results are available in seconds and it’s 10 times faster than specialized radiologists analyzing the x-rays.
The technology is called Deep COVID-XR.
