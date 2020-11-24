CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police charged five teenagers involved in a carjacking in The Loop Monday.
The carjacking took place around 5:30 p.m. near Lake and Randolph. A man from out of town fought off a group of would-be carjackers, and they even pulled a gun on him.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar arrived on the scene moments after it all went down on Lake Street. The victim, from Las Vegas, was in the driver’s seat of his car when he parked with his buddy and popped into a Starbucks for a cup of coffee.
Within just seconds, a group of teens went in with guns and attacked the man. Police said the gun used in the crime appeared to be a replica.
The teens were arrested just blacks away from the scene. Police said four of the suspects are 16 years old boys and the fifth is a 15-year-old girl.