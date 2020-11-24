DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Cermak Road, restaurants, robberies, South Loop, State Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were warning South Loop residents of three robberies targeting restaurants during the evening hours this month.

In each instance, a suspect entered the restaurant, jumped over the counter, and took the cash register. The suspect implied that he had a knife after being confronted by an employee in one incident.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

• At 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the 1900 block of South State Street;

• At 5:12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, in the 100 block of East Cermak Road;

• At 7:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, in the 1900 block of South State Street.

The suspects were males between the ages of 15 and 30, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

Also From CBS Chicago: