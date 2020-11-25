DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers linger Wednesday evening; they finally taper off by 10 p.m.

Wednesday 10 p.m.

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Wednesday night is 45.

Thanksgiving Forecast: 11.25.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

We could have patchy fog in the morning on Thursday. Expect a cloudy start to Thanksgiving Day with afternoon gradual clearing and a high of 48.

7 Day Forecast: 11.25.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 49, and sunny on Saturday with a high of 50.

