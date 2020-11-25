CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers linger Wednesday evening; they finally taper off by 10 p.m.
The low for Wednesday night is 45.
We could have patchy fog in the morning on Thursday. Expect a cloudy start to Thanksgiving Day with afternoon gradual clearing and a high of 48.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 49, and sunny on Saturday with a high of 50.
