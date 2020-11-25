CHICAGO (CBS) — After four days of declining COVID-19 case counts in Illinois, the state reported a slight increase in new infections for the second day in a row on Wednesday, as the state’s case positivity rate also inched upward. The state also announced more than 100 new deaths for the eighth time this month.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,378 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as 155 additional deaths.

Illinois is averaging 11,242 new cases per day over the past week, down from an average of 11,847 daily cases the previous week, but more than five times higher than the 2,052 cases per day during the first seven days of October.

The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 10.6%, marking only the second time in the past week it has gone up. That metric is down from as high as 13.2% on Nov. 13, but still more than triple the 3.5% average case positivity rate at the start of October.

Wednesday was also the eighth time in the past 15 days Illinois has reported more than 100 deaths from the virus, after not reporting that many deaths between early June and early November.