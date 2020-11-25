DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, hit and run, Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.

Eliseo Mendoza, 86, was hit by a gray GMC SUV around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near 26th and Sawyer, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead about three hours later.

Mendoza’s granddaughter has set up a GoFundMe to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

Area Four detectives are investigating. No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Also From CBS Chicago: