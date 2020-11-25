CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.
Eliseo Mendoza, 86, was hit by a gray GMC SUV around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near 26th and Sawyer, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead about three hours later.
Mendoza’s granddaughter has set up a GoFundMe to help the family pay for funeral expenses.
Area Four detectives are investigating. No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.
A little about Eliseo Mendoza: he was proud of his Mexican roots & he was proud to be an American
He voted every year no matter the weather, says family
This is him on Election Day 2020… the last time he’d ever vote after a fleeing driver took his life yesterday@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3HksrauBY4
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) November 25, 2020
