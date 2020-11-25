DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
McKinley Park, McKinley Statue

CHICAGO (CBS)– Vandals tried to pull down a statue of former President William McKinley with a rope overnight.

Vandals targeted the statue in McKinley Park at Archer and Western.

Police said the vandals wrapped a rope around the statue and used a vehicle to try to pull it over. They also spray painted the base of the statue.

McKinley’s push for westward expansion is now widely criticized as racist, for pushing indigenous people out of their land.

Protesters have targeted McKinley statues in places including Buffalo and Honolulu this year.

