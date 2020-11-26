CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mild and dry through the weekend, then cooler with a slight chance of snow early next week.
On Thanksgiving Thursday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 35.
On Friday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 47.
Highs will be near 50 through Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.
A slight chance of snow arrives Monday and Tuesday.
