DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mild and dry through the weekend, then cooler with a slight chance of snow early next week.

On Thanksgiving Thursday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 35.

On Friday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 47.

Tomorrow's Planner: 11.26.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Highs will be near 50 through Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Weekend Forecast: 11.26.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

A slight chance of snow arrives Monday and Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast: 11.26.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Also From CBS Chicago: