CHICAGO (CBS) — On Thanksgiving Day, clouds will prevail with clearing later in the day from southwest to northeast.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza, that means the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana will be the last to clear. It will be breezy at times with southwest winds. Highs will run slightly above average.
On Friday will be slightly cooler as a weak front passes the area. Clouds give way to sunshine on Friday.
The weekend looks mild and pleasant with ample sunshine. Watching a storm system Monday through Tuesday that could bring rain or snow.
Still too early to determine the track and if it will stay east or affect parts of the area.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with some peeks of sun late today. High 48
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 38
FRIDAY: Clouds to start, then sunshine. High: 47
THE WEEKEND: Mild and mostly sunny both days with clouds increasing late Sunday. High 48-50
Also From CBS Chicago:
*People Performing Sex Acts, Saying Racial Slurs, Find Way Into Plainfield Middle School Zoom Class
*Chicago Area Day Care Owner Accused Of Money Laundering, Stealing $6 Million In 8 Year Scheme
*CPD Report: Eddie Johnson’s Wife Claims He ‘Battered’ Her Three Times Before Domestic Violence Incident In October, But She Never Reported It