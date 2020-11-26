CHICAGO ( CBS) — More than 6,000 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number in the state of Indiana to 318,894 overall confirmed cases.
The state’s health department said the number is 6,434. The total number of people who’ve died from COVID-19 in Indiana is 5,295. It’s an increase of 63 from Wednesday.
Another 266 deaths were reported, according to the health department.
For testing in the state of Indiana, 2,145,727 unique individuals were tested for COVID-19. That’s up from 2,126,395 on Wednesday. A total of 4,100,250 tests were reported to the state Department of Health since February 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing at various sites from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday. In Lake County, people can be tested at St. Timothy Church in Gary, located at 1600 W. 25th Avenue.
