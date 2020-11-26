CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Thanksgiving evening in a house in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.
The Fire Department said on Twitter that a still-and-box alarm was called for the fire the two-and-a-half-story frame house at 4217 N. Kildare Ave.
The house was fully engulfed.
There were reports of people trapped, the Fire Department said.
4217 N Kildare still and box alarm. Cfd on scene ,2.5 story frame. Full engulfed. 1 provides being evaluated. Reports of people traped. Cfd working
Information on injuries and further details were not immediately confirmed.
