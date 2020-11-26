DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Thanksgiving evening in a house in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

The Fire Department said on Twitter that a still-and-box alarm was called for the fire the two-and-a-half-story frame house at 4217 N. Kildare Ave.

The house was fully engulfed.

There were reports of people trapped, the Fire Department said.

 

Information on injuries and further details were not immediately confirmed.

