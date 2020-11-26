Twins Chase, Sydney Brown Living Football Dream At IllinoisThere’s very little physically that distinguishes the two. Sydney Brown is slightly bigger but Chase Brown is the older of the two, by about 2 minutes.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 12: Tom Brady 'Bounces Back With A Big Performance'Tom Brady may have cost the Buccaneers a win in Week 11, a rarity over his storied career, but he should redeem himself this week.

Texans-Lions Preview: Deshaun Watson 'Playing As Well As He's Played Over The Course Of His Career,' Says NFL On CBS's Evan WashburnThe Texans and Lions are both stumbling through disappointing seasons so far. Does either have enough left to end the season with some momentum?

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 12: Derek Carr Looking Sharp For RaidersThe veteran Raiders quarterback put up solid numbers against the Chiefs and faces favorable matchups in the coming weeks.

It's Official: Cubs Sign Jed Hoyer As New President Of Baseball OperationsLast week the Cubs announced Theo Epstein and the team parted ways. He helped the team win its first World Series title in more than 100 years.

'The Sky's The Limit' For Women In NHL Roles, Says Kendall Coyne Schofield, First Ever Woman Development Coach For BlackhawksThe Blackhawks are hiring U.S. Women’s Team Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield as a player development coach for the organization.