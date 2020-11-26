DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Lake Street, Red Line, stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed at the Lake Street Red Line stop early Thanksgiving Day morning in a drug-related incident, police said.

At 2:44 a.m., the man was with a group of people in the platform at the Chicago Transit Authority subway station when he began to quarrel with another man in the group, police said.

The other man took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Area Three detectives were investigating Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident was drug-related.
Also From CBS Chicago: