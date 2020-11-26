DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Family Photos, Suzanne Le Mignot, Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (CBS) — The group may be smaller or may be meeting on a platform like Zoom this year, but festivity and gratitude are still everywhere this Thanksgiving.

Here are some photos are of different families that are celebrating Thanksgiving in the Chicago area, provided to us by CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot.

The Cruz Family of Edgewater

Cruz FamilyCruz FamilyThe Lewis Family of Homewood

Lewis FamilyLewis FamilyThe Brzoskwinia Family of Jefferson Park

Brzoskwinia FamilyBrzoskwinia FamilyAlso From CBS Chicago: