CHICAGO (CBS) — With quarterback Nick Foles still sidelined with a hip injury, the Chicago Bears will hand the reins back to Mitchell Trubisky to start Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Friday afternoon that Trubisky will start in place of Foles on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Trubisky was benched in Week 3 after throwing a costly interception against the Atlanta Falcons. Down 26-10 when he took over for Trubisky, Foles threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally the Bears to a 30-26 comeback victory, and has started every game since.

Not surprisingly, Matt Nagy says Mitchell Trubisky will start at QB for the #Bears Sunday night against the #Packers@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vcEpURG53f — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) November 27, 2020

However, the offense has continued to struggle mightily with Foles at quarterback. In his three starts, Trubisky completed 59.3% of his passes for 560 yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions, and an 87.4 passer rating. In seven starts, Foles has completed 66% of his passes for 1,664 yards, with seven touchdowns against seven interceptions, and a 79.6 passer rating.

Trubisky has been on the field for only one play since he was benched, when Nagy inserted him as a wildcat quarterback in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, but he injured his throwing shoulder when he was tackled on a three-yard run, and was inactive the next two games.

But with the Bears’ offensive line decimated by injuries and poor play, Trubisky’s mobility could give him an advantage against Foles the rest of the season even when both are healthy.

Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is in the final year of his contract with the Bears.

Also From CBS Chicago: