CHICAGO (CBS) — A COVID-19 survivor is grateful he was able to spend Thanksgiving with his wife this year.

The holiday was not a given after he spent 85 days in the hospital earlier this year. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack has more on one man’s road to recovery.

“It was no fun getting COVID-19. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

That was Wayne Kusta back in July. Today, he’s better.

“It’s just fantastic what I can do now that I couldn’t do when I got home,” Kusta said.

He said he no longer uses a walker and just needs a cane. Kusta can drive again and most importantly, he was able to enjoy Thanksgiving with his wife Terri. She said it’s a miracle, considering the condition he was in just months ago.

“Those three months, I didn’t know if we were going to have another holiday together,” she said. “I’m just overwhelmed that he’s here.”

Kusta said he’s also thankful he can use his right hand again, and walk as well as he does. They were two things he wasn’t sure would be possible after coming home.

“I figure at least I’m alive,” Kusta said. “A lot of people didn’t make it. The first whole month, I do not remember it. Anything at all.”

Since the last visit with CBS 2, Kusta said he has been taking things one day at a time, but each day at least one thing remains the same: He is thinking about COVID.

“Right now, it’s like a curse. I get up and I think about it,” Kusta said. “Noon time, I think about it. Evening, I think about it.”

He also thinks about what a difference the vaccine will make, and those who may not be as lucky as him.

“I came a real long way and I just thank god everyday. And I go to bed praying for these other people that they survive it.”

Doctors told Wayne it would take about a year for him to feel “normal” again. He said his goal over the next few months is to do just that.

