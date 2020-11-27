CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend is looking mild and sunny before a significant cool-down arrives on Monday.
Tonight will be seasonably cold and clear, with a low around 29°.
Saturday will be sunny with a high around 50°, and Sunday will be partly cloudy, but still pleasant, with a high around 50° again.
Happy Friday! The weekend is looking mild and sunny! Here are a few photos from this afternoon before I went into the studio. pic.twitter.com/l29cxpKuQU
— Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) November 27, 2020
Monday will bring a big drop in temperatures, with a high in the mid 30s. There’s also a slight chance of snow, though most of the system will stay east and southeast of Chicago.
After that, the cooler weather will stay for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s through Friday.
