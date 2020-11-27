DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend is looking mild and sunny before a significant cool-down arrives on Monday.

Tonight will be seasonably cold and clear, with a low around 29°.

Saturday will be sunny with a high around 50°, and Sunday will be partly cloudy, but still pleasant, with a high around 50° again.

Monday will bring a big drop in temperatures, with a high in the mid 30s. There’s also a slight chance of snow, though most of the system will stay east and southeast of Chicago.

After that, the cooler weather will stay for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s through Friday.

