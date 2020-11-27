CHICAGO (CBS) — After police say his mother and uncle were murdered and he was abducted, 1-year-old K’Marion Hebron is now safe. He was dropped off outside a Riverdale police station. Police are not saying who brought the little boy to the station, but soon after they issued an AMBER Alert for the 1-year-old, the child showed up. The man accused of taking him and killing his mother and uncle was still on the run Friday night.

Clarence Hebron is accused of abducting his son from a home in Riverdale where police discovered the bodies of his mother, Jessica Beal, and her brother, Damien Beal.

Emotional family members went to the house, trying to figure out exactly what happened inside. Police found the mother and brother murdered Friday morning, but it wasn’t until later into the investigation they realized Jessica’s son was also missing.

Police issued an AMBER Alert for K’Marion. They suspect Hebron, his father, took him from the house and then jumped into a minivan.

CBS 2 looked into Hebron’s criminal past and found this is not his first time running from police. Records show that in April of 2019 Hebron crashed into a car, killing a woman after he refused to stop for Chicago police during a traffic stop. He was later charged with reckless driving and driving with a revoked license causing a death.

Family of the victims gathered Friday night to remember the two lives tragically taken.

The entire family had just gathered for Thanksgiving at the victim’s house in Riverdale, and the brother just stayed the night. It is not clear when Hebron is accused of coming into the house. Police have also not said how the two died.

Anyone who sees Hebron should call 911.

