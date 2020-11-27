CHICAGO (CBS) — Basketball icon Michael Jordan is donating millions to feed the hungry in America – and here in Chicago.
The money comes from some proceeds of “The Last Dance” documentary. It focused on the Bulls’ fame in the 1990s.
Feeding America will use the $2 million being donated to serve hot dishes in Chicago and throughout the Carolinas.
An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance
Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p
— Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020
