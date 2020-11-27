DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Basketball icon Michael Jordan is donating millions to feed the hungry in America – and here in Chicago.

The money comes from some proceeds of “The Last Dance” documentary. It focused on the Bulls’ fame in the 1990s.

Feeding America will use the $2 million being donated to serve hot dishes in Chicago and throughout the Carolinas.

 

