(CBS/AP) — No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) goes on the road for first time in nearly a month to face Illinois (2-3) in Champaign.
The Buckeyes have been scoring points by the truckload but in the past two showed defensive vulnerability, especially in the second half. Last week, the Buckeyes had a comfortable four-touchdown lead early in the second half and had to survive an Indiana comeback to escape with a 42-35 win.
The Illini have won two straight, including a 41-23 road triumph last week against Nebraska. The Buckeyes are 30-point favorite.
🦃 A special Thanksgiving edition of The @Carle_org Thursday Walkthrough with @MartinOD64.@LovieSmith: "So many things to be thankful for. It's always good to celebrate another Thanksgiving Day." pic.twitter.com/m1SpQOouoo
— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 26, 2020
© 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
Also From CBS Chicago: