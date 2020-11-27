CHICAGO (CBS) — Tostito is the PAWS Chicago Dog of the Week!
The two-year-old Chihuahua mix was found as a stray, and now he’s looking for a home for the holidays.
PAWS Chicago said Tostito will love his family more than anything in the world. He likes snoozing, car rides and sitting on your lap.
Tostito would love an adults-only home. He may do well with another calm, small dog.
Tostito, like many other adorable dogs and cats, is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through the virtual adoption process. Visit the PAWS Chicago website to find out more.
Support PAWS Chicago on “Giving Tuesday” which is a global day of giving. PAWS Chicago is 100% reliant on community support. And next Tuesday, up to $10,000 of donations will be matched.
The money will help PAWS Chicago continue their life-saving work for homeless pets. If you want to help, check out the organization’s website at PAWS Chicago.org.
Stella and her incredible hoodie have scrolled the internet for the very best #BlackFriday deal. And she’s finally found it:
Use code PAWSFriday at https://t.co/JsH5K5T1Lu for 25% off your merchandise order! Every purchase supports our No Kill mission. 🐶❤️🐱 pic.twitter.com/EdXU33WDRQ
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) November 27, 2020
