CHICAGO (CBS) — It is a sunny and mild Saturday with high pressure in place.
The high for Saturday is 50, the low for Saturday night 34.
As it begins to erode on Sunday, we’ll increase our clouds. The high for Sunday is also 50.
A cold front moves through Sunday evening and changes our temperatures in a big way.
We’ll go from above normal temps to levels that fall below the norm for the end of November, in the mid-30s.
Meteorological Winter begins Tuesday.
November 28
Normal High: 41
Friday’s High: 45
Today’s High: 50
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 4:22 p.m.
