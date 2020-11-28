DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — It is a sunny and mild Saturday with high pressure in place.

The high for Saturday is 50, the low for Saturday night 34.

Tonight: 11.28.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

As it begins to erode on Sunday, we’ll increase our clouds. The high for Sunday is also 50.

At A Glance: 11.28.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

A cold front moves through Sunday evening and changes our temperatures in a big way.

NOAA Map: 11.28.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

We’ll go from above normal temps to levels that fall below the norm for the end of November, in the mid-30s.

7-Day: 11.28.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Meteorological Winter begins Tuesday.

November 28
Normal High: 41
Friday’s High: 45
Today’s High: 50
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 4:22 p.m.

