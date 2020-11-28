CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday will be sunny and mild with high pressure in place, but as it begins to erode on Sunday there will be an increase in clouds. The high temperature will be 50 degrees.
A cold front will move through Sunday evening and change temperatures in a big way. The Chicago area will go from above normal temperatures to levels that fall below the norm for the end of November — into the mid 30s.
Meteorological winter begins Tuesday.
Forecast
Saturday: Sunny. High 50.
Saturday Night: Clear. 34.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. High 50.