Bears Name QB Mitchell Trubisky As Starter Sunday Night Vs. PackersWith the Bears' offensive line decimated by injuries and poor play, Trubisky's mobility could give him an advantage against Foles the rest of the season even when both are healthy.

Ohio State Goes On The Road To Face Revitalized Illini

Dosunmu, Curbelo Lead No. 8 Illinois Past Chicago StateAyo Dosunmu scored 22 points, freshman Andres Curbelo added 18 and No. 8 Illinois beat Chicago State on Thursday.

Twins Chase, Sydney Brown Living Football Dream At IllinoisThere’s very little physically that distinguishes the two. Sydney Brown is slightly bigger but Chase Brown is the older of the two, by about 2 minutes.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 12: Tom Brady 'Bounces Back With A Big Performance'Tom Brady may have cost the Buccaneers a win in Week 11, a rarity over his storied career, but he should redeem himself this week.

Texans-Lions Preview: Deshaun Watson 'Playing As Well As He's Played Over The Course Of His Career,' Says NFL On CBS's Evan WashburnThe Texans and Lions are both stumbling through disappointing seasons so far. Does either have enough left to end the season with some momentum?