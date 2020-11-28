CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 7,873 new cases of COVID-19, including 108 deaths. This brings the total number of cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health to 712,936 and the total number of deaths to 12,137.
In the last 24 hour period labs reported 79,05 tests to the state for a total of 10,368,278.
As of Friday night 5,775 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 1,211 were in intensive care and 686 were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 is 10.1%.
Also From CBS Chicago: