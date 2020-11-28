CHICAGO (CBS) — Striking nurses from Infinity HealthCare held a rally downtown on Saturday.
The nurses represented by SEIU Healthcare gathered in Federal Plaza. They said residents at 11 Infinity nursing homes are not getting the care they need from substitute workers.
The nurses are also demanding pandemic pay and living wages as COVID-19 cases surge.
Infinity nurses went on strike after their contract expired over the summer.
Workers say their contract expired in May, and they’ve been bargaining for a new one since June, to no avail.
Aside from better wages, another sticking point is a lack of PPE, something they say is a matter of life and death.
CBS 2 first told you about the issue back in May, when the Town of Cicero went to court with the goal of shutting down City View Multi Care Center, a nursing home run by Infinity.
At the time, 164 residents and 41 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, those employees said they were on strike for change.
We reached out to Infinity HealthCare for comment, but had not heard back as of early Saturday evening.
Also From CBS Chicago: