By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Indiana, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 4,535 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 66 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 329,008 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 5,394, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 269 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far, 2,174,751 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,162,110 on Friday. A total of 4,183,401 tests have been conducted, including repeat tests for individuals, since Feb. 26.

