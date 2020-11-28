By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re behind the wheel of an SUV built right here in Chicago. It’s the beautiful Lincoln Aviator, which is built on Chicago’s great South Side.
What a gorgeous luxury SUV. Its styling includes a bold presence but sculpted lines that portray the elegance demanded in a Lincoln.
The Aviator gets an estimated 21 mpg city/highway combined. The Aviator does not get the greatest fuel economy, but there may be a reason for that. This engine develops 400 horsepower and it’s wonderful.
Now this is no small thing: Not all cars have great headlights. It’s getting dark out, and I love the headlights on the Aviator.
Inside the Aviator is a quiet, luxurious ride. The infotainment system features a screen with easy to use controls. The seats are comfortable in all three rows, although the third row can be a bit tight, as you would expect in a mid-size SUV.
Choose the drive mode you need to make the Aviator into whatever kind of SUV you want. I tended to find myself in excite.
The Lincoln Aviator starts at $51,000. If you’re in the market for a BMW XT, Cadillac XT6 or an Audi Q7, take the Aviator for a test flight.
