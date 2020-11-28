CHICAGO (CBS) — A murder suspect from Illinois is now on the United States Marshals most wanted list.
John Panaligan is wanted in connection with the murder of a Northbrook lawyer, who was found strangled in his office in 2016.
Marshals believe Panaligan disguised himself to meet with the lawyer, who was representing people suing him.
The marshals believe he may be in the United State, Mexico or the Philippines and might be getting help from family and friends.
There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
