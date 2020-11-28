LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A Lincolnwood family was carjacked Friday night as they arrived into their own driveway, police say.
Around 9:40 p.m. the family was arriving home in the 3900 block of Estes Avenue when a red sedan, driven by a woman, stopped in front of their home.
Two men got out of the sedan, one from the front passenger side and one from the rear passenger side. The man who got out of the front approached the man who was driving with a semiautomatic handgun and took his car keys, wallet and cell phone. The man who got out of the rear approached the fist victim’s wife and took her cell phone out of her coat pocket.
The offenders got away with a 2012 white Audi Q7 and fled north on Crawford Avenue followed by the woman in the red sedan.
The victims’ vehicle was recovered Saturday morning on the South Side of Chicago.
The offenders are believed to be from Chicago.
There is no indication the incident is a crime pattern in the village, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincolnwood Police Department at (847)673-2167.
