CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked Saturday morning at the busy intersection of Milwaukee, Damen, and North avenues in Wicker Park.
The 38-year-old man was stopped at a red light in the 2000 block of West North Avenue at 8:04 a.m. in his black 2019 Audi A5 four-door sedan when two men got out and stepped in front of him.
The men, who both had guns, demanded the victim’s vehicle. He got out and let them have the car, police said.
The suspects fled northwest on Milwaukee Avenue in the victims’ car, followed by a Jeep, police said.
No one was injured in the incident. Area Five detectives were investigating.
There have been numerous carjackings in just the past week on the North or Near Northwest sides. In one of them – also in the Wicker Park-Bucktown area – a woman reversed and got out of the way of the gunmen in the nick of time.
In 2019, Chicago saw a total of 516 carjackings, and with December still ahead of us, 2020 as of last week had already seen 1,145 cases and growing. That amounts to a spike of 120 percent.
