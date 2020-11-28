CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday were asking for assistance from the public in finding a 90-year-old man who is missing from the Lawndale neighborhood and may be in need of medical attention.
James Molette was last seen earlier Saturday in the 4100 block of West Cermak Road, police said.
Molette is Black, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white checkered top and bottom.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.
