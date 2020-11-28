PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A glowing display has been set up in the Chicago area, capturing the joy of the holiday season.

And it’s all for a good cause.

Jeremy and Deanna Boat have decorated their Plainfield house with 75,000 lights. Santa and his reindeer have a prominent place on the lawn, and toy soldiers line and complete the driveway.

There are even lights on the roof.

It took three months to complete the decorations, now all the neighbors have been stopping by to experience the magic.

The Boats’ home has now been designated as an official drop-off point for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots.

“We’re so happy to be able to give back to children and support the Marine Corps still,” said Jeremy Boat.

“I have never seen anything like this,” one girl said. “Because of COVID-19, I mean, we’re all stuck in the house – I mean, Santa might just be wearing a mask in your house.”

Two Marines even came by the Boats’ house Saturday night to thank them for their generosity and hard work.

You can stop by and check out the lights display, and drop off toys, at 8422 Old Ridge Rd. in Plainfield – every day from 5 p.m. to midnight.