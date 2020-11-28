CHICAGO (CBS) — A northwest suburban priest has been removed from his ministry following accusations that he sexually abused children.

Blaise Cardinal Cupich issued a letter Saturday to the St. Francis de Sales Parish and School community in Lake Zurich about the Rev. David Ryan.

Cupich said he had asked Ryan to step down from ministry after the Archdiocese of Chicago received allegations of sexual abuse of minors 25 years ago when Ryan was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.

The allegations have not been deemed true or false, but Ryan has been directed to live away from the parish until the matter is fully investigated.

The Rev. Jerome Jacob, pastor of the St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish in Mundelein, will take over as temporary administrator of St. Francis de Sales, Cupich wrote.

The Archdiocese has also notified the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney.

The people who made the allegations have been offered the services of the Victim Assistance Ministry and the archdiocese has begun investigating the matters.

The Archdiocese emphasized that complete information about reporting sexual abuse can be found at http://www.archchicago.org.

Maryville Academy has been plagued with allegations of sexual abuse, particularly surrounding the Rev. John Smyth – the longtime leader of the facility.

Smyth was assigned to Maryville after ordination in 1962 and became its executive director in 1970 — a position he held until it was shuttered in 2004.

Smyth died in April 2019, after being removed from public ministry by the church. At his funeral, there was a standing ovation.

But a 9-foot bronze statue in Smyth’s honor at Maryville Academy mysteriously disappeared. CBS 2 later learned the statue was taken by Smyth’s foundation — without authorization. And then there are more than a dozen accusers – all wards of the state.

