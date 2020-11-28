CHICAGO (CBS) — Now more than ever, local businesses are in need of support, and many are offering special discounts and incentives on Small Business Saturday. Many organizations, including the Rogers Park Business Alliance, are urging people to shop small and local, not only on Saturday but also during the entire holiday season. Many are hopeful it will bring a much needed boost to business.
It’s not just in Rogers Park where businesses are hoping to see an increase in foot traffic. In Hyde Park store owners say customers’ dollars mean more than ever right now.
“We’ve seen people going online shopping. We offer same day free delivery locally, so that’s been our biggest thing right now,” said Eric Williams, owner of Silver Room.
The Rogers Park Business Alliance is hosting its annual Live Love Shop Rogers Park holiday rebate program Saturday. Many stores will offer special discounts and promotions, including $75 in cash rebates if you shop at four or more independent stores in the neighborhood.
La Grange in the western suburbs is also promoting Small Business Saturday. It is organizing a flash sale in downtown La Grange. From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., customers can score exclusive deals with more than 24 shops and restaurants.
