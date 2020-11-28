CHICAGO (CBS) — Drug maker Pfizer chose Chicago-based United Airlines to fly its coronavirus vaccine across the country if it is approved.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is holding an emergency meeting Tuesday.
It is expected the CDC will recommend health care workers be among the first to get any potential vaccine.
Next in line will likely be people who are the most vulnerable — those with severe symptoms who can spread the disease easily, like nursing home residents.
