CHICAGO (CBS) — A car and a UPS box truck were involved in an accident Saturday evening in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.
The accident happened at 8:10 p.m. at Bryn Mawr and Central avenues, police said.
A woman was driving a red Volkswagen sedan south on Central avenue when it struck the UPS truck that was headed east on Bryn Mawr Avenue, police said.
The box truck flipped on its side and hit an unoccupied parked car, police said.
The driver of the sedan, who was about 55, was taken to AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center for observation and was in good condition, police said. The truck driver, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for observation and was also in good condition, police said.
The cause of the crash was unknown late Saturday, and police said there were no citations to be issued.
