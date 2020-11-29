CHICAGO (CBS) — We are in alert mode as strong winds whip up big waves Monday into early Tuesday causing some lakeshore flooding.
A lakeshore flood warning is in effect for Northern Indiana’s shoreline from midnight Sunday night until noon Tuesday.
A lakeshore flood advisory for Cook County’s lakeshore from midnight through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
We’ll become blustery as a cold front crosses through the area Sunday afternoon. It carries with it the coldest air of the season so far.
On Sunday night, it will be cloudy, windy, and colder with a few light snow showers possible. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30.
The highs will only be in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. Lake-effect snow will be seen mainly in northern Indiana Sunday night through early Tuesday with up to 5 inches possible.
Lighter accumulations are expected near the lake from the city southward.
It will be dry on Tuesday, but again chilly with highs only in the 30s. Dry then through the weekend with highs around average.
