CHICAGO (CBS) — A crash on Lake Shore Drive closed the south bound lanes early Sunday morning after it almost turned into a hit-and-run.
Around 12:45 a.m., a Volvo heading south rear-ended another car on the Oak Street curve, causing both cars to crash into nearby guard rails, according to Chicago police.
The 26-year-old man driving that Volvo tried running from the scene, but police were able to catch him. Charges are now pending.
Police say the driver who was hit refused treatment.
The road was reopened by 3:15 Sunday morning.
A Ferrari crashed in the same spot Saturday, sending sparks flying as it hit the barrier, flipped onto its roof and caught fire. The Ferrari was a rental. Some models go for around $300,000.
