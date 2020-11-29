CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were investigating late Sunday after a man was found shot to death in a gangway in the Bridgeport neighborhood.
At 12:51 a.m. Sunday, the 22-year-old man was found in a gangway in the 2800 block of South Wallace Street with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity had not been released late Sunday.
There was no one reported in custody late Sunday, and police said there were no witnesses to the incident.
Area One detectives were investigating.
