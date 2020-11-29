MELROSE PARK, Ill. (CBS) — An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for an 83-year-old man who is missing from Melrose Park and has a condition that places him in danger.
Sylvester Dockens is missing from 1800 Riverwoods Dr. in Melrose Park. The Victory Centre of River Woods senior living facility is located at that address.
Dockens is Black with brown eyes and gray hair. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weights 215 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a plaid shirt, and blue jeans.
The alert from Illinois State Police did not specify when he was last seen.
Anyone with information was asked to call Melrose Park police at (708) 344-8409 or 911.
