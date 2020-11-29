CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday warned residents of the Pilsen and Little Village areas about a string of cellphone store robberies that have transpired over the last several weeks.

In each incident, the suspects entered a store, took out a gun or knife, and demanded or took property by force.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

• At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the 2000 block of West Cermak Road;

• At 3:33 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in the 2800 block of West Cermak Road;

• At 4:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in the 3200 block of West 26th Street;

• At 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 in the 3900 block of West 26th Street.

Police did not say how many suspects were involved and did not provide a useful description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.

Also From CBS Chicago: