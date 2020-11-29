CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was carjacked Sunday evening in Bronzeville.
At 6:55 p.m., the man was in his car in the 3100 block of South Giles Avenue when two suspects came up on either side and took out guns, police said.
The suspects demanded the car and then fled south on Giles Avenue, police said.
No injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.
This incident is the latest in a rash of carjackings around the city in recent weeks. Carjackings have risen sharply in the city throughout the year.
Another carjacking happened in broad daylight Saturday at the busy intersection of Milwaukee, Damen, and North avenues in Wicker Park. A 38-year-old man was stopped at a red light in the 2000 block of West North Avenue at 8:04 a.m. in his black 2019 Audi A5 four-door sedan when two men got out and stepped in front of him.
The men, who both had guns, demanded the victim’s vehicle. He got out and let them have the car, police said.
The suspects fled northwest on Milwaukee Avenue in the victims’ car, followed by a Jeep, police said.
In 2019, Chicago saw a total of 516 carjackings, and with December still ahead of us, 2020 as of last week had already seen 1,145 cases and growing. That amounts to a spike of 120 percent.
Also From CBS Chicago: