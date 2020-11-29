CHICAGO (CBS) — Police late Sunday were trying to find out who vandalized outdoor tents along Randolph Street’s Restaurant Row in the West Loop.
Graffiti was seen sprayed on tents outside Bar Siena, at 832 W. Randolph St. just west of Halsted Street. It was just one of many restaurants hit on the street overnight.
It was unclear late Sunday whether the restaurants own their tents or are renting them.
But CBS 2 reached out to a company that rents out such tents, and found that the cost can go well into the thousands of dollars per week.
Also From CBS Chicago: