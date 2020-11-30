GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS) — COVID-19 has claimed the life of a beloved suburban soccer coach and referee.
Ted Ruzbasan, 82, was involved in youth soccer for decades.
On Monday night, his son told us the Grayslake man died this past Tuesday after suddenly getting sick.
“He’s very active, he’s fairly healthy, and he caught the virus – we don’t even know how,” said the coach’s son, Rick Ruzbasan. “When we had talked to him when he tested positive, he was sure he hadn’t left his house in a week at least.”
Ruzbasan never played soccer himself, but got involved because his kids played.
