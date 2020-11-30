CHICAGO (CBS) — As a powerful storm system to our east continues to pull a strong north and northwest wind flow into our area, we will have high wave action at the lakefront and snow bands for Northwest Indiana.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Porter County, Indiana until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for LaPorte County, Indiana until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Parts of LaPorte county could end up with a total of 6 to 8 inches of snow, depending on where the lake enhanced bands set up.

Waves building to 14 to 17 feet are possible for the Indiana shoreline.

The winds created monster waves all along the lakefront, making Lake Michigan look more like the ocean. Still, the danger was not enough to deter some surfers at 57th and Lake Shore drives.

Clearing skies take shape for the western counties Monday night with sun returning Tuesday. The low for Monday night is 24.

Right now, it looks like the storm Thursday will pass to our south only increasing our cloud deck. The high for Tuesday is 37 with breezy conditions.

Otherwise, a dry and seasonable pattern sets up for several days, with a high of 42 for Wednesday.

The normal high is 40 degrees. The Lake Michigan water temperature is 48 degrees.

