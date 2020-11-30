CHICAGO (CBS) — Be careful where you park your car tonight. Chicago’s annual winter overnight parking begins at 3 a.m. Tuesday, so if you don’t pay attention to the parking signs, you could get towed.

The overnight winter parking ban is enforced between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 through April 1 on 107 miles of the city’s main streets, regardless of the actual weather conditions.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said the ban allows the city’s snow plows to immediately begin clearing streets if and when there is snowfall overnight. Over the weekend, city crews posted flyers on cars parked on streets covered by the ban to remind drivers of the upcoming restrictions.

Violators face a possible $60 parking ticket, a $150 towing charge, and a $25 per day impound fee. Vehicles will be towed to one of two city pounds: at 10301 S. Doty Av., or 701 N. Sacramento Blvd.

Last year, the city towed away 250 vehicles on the first night of the winter overnight parking ban.

In addition to the winter overnight parking ban, there is a separate snow-related ban on 500 more miles of city streets, which is enforced whenever there are at least two inches of snow on the street, regardless of the time or date.